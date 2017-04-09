AdVantage News Riverbend Athletes of the Week: April 7, 2017

Track and Field | Katie Mans

After finishing second in the high jump at the Belleville West Girls’ Invitational the last two years, Mans finally came out on top in this year’s meet on March 31.

The Alton junior placed first in the high jump in 5 feet, 2 inches at the 15-team Belleville West meet. She won the event by two inches over a pair of O’Fallon athletes, Mya-Watson Blake and Abby Carney. The effort earned Mans this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Mans was the lone Alton athlete to win a championship at the Belleville West meet. She also helped the Redbirds finish fourth.

Mans won her fourth high jump title of the season. She also placed first in the Southwestern Illinois Relays on March 24 at Edwardsville, the Triad Lady Knights Indoor Invitational on Feb. 4 and the Jacksonville Indoor Invitational on March 3. She cleared 5-4 in all three meets.

Soccer | Morgan Wilson

Wilson picked up another hat trick on March 31.

The Civic Memorial junior scored three goals to help her team cruise to a 5-0 win over the Parkway North Vikings at the Parkway Soccer Showcase at Lou Fusz Soccer Field in Maryland Heights, Mo., earning her this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Wilson received Player of the Game honors for her effort against Parkway North at the Parkway College Showcase, which attracts more than 90 high school teams from Missouri and Illinois. CM’s match against the Vikings was the only one it played during the two-day event.

Wilson scored a goal in the first half and two in the second.

Going into this week, Wilson has a team-leading 10 goals. She had three-goal games against Auburn on March 16 and against Bloomington Central Catholic on March 18, both matches were played at the Carlinville Tournament. She also scored a goal against Carlinville on March 18.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter