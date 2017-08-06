AdVantage News Riverbend Athletes of the Week: August 4, 2017

Tennis | A.J. Bower

Bower, who will be a sophomore this year at Marquette Catholic High, is enjoying a pretty memorable summer playing in USTA events.

The 15-year-old netter finished first in the O’Fallon Junior Open, second in the Highland Clay Classic, third in a Futures Qualifier in Edwardsville and fourth in a Futures Qualifier at Westminster Academy in St. Louis.

Recently he competed in a USTA-sanctioned tournament in Webster Groves, taking third place.

Bower’s efforts have qualified him for the Missouri Valley USTA Futures in Omaha, Neb., this weekend.

As a freshman with the Explorers, Bower teamed up with Joe Segneri to qualify for the Class A state tournament in his first try. The duo finished fourth at the Triad Sectional before advancing to state and going 1-2.

With Segneri graduating, Bower is set to team up with Daniel McCluskey at Marquette in the spring. McCluskey advanced to state with Jon Claywell in 2017, who also graduated. McCluskey and Claywell finished 5-2 at state, reaching the consolation quarterfinals.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter