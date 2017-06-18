AdVantage News Riverbend Athletes of the Week: June 16, 2017

Golf | Audrey Cain

Cain celebrated a championship at the Godfrey Open on June 4 at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey, winning the Juniors division with a 22-over par 164.

The Godfrey resident shot an 84 on the first day and an 80 in the second in the 36-hole tournament. She made nine pars and sank a birdie in the par-3, No. 17 hole on the final day.

Cain won the tournament by 16 strokes over Morgan Bemis, who will be a senior at Alton High this year. She came into the final day with a seven-stroke lead.

The performance earned Cain this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Cain, 13, will be an eighth-grader at St. Peter and Paul School in Alton this fall. She competes in a Gateway Junior PGA league at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville.

Last year, Cain competed in 11 Junior PGA tournaments and finished in the top four in all of them, including a victory in the 9-hole Oak Brook Crowder Memorial Junior Classic. She has a total of 11 victories in Junior PGA competition.

