AdVantage News Riverbend Athletes of the Week: June 2, 2017

Baseball | Konnor Morrissey

Morrissey helped Marquette Catholic celebrate its first regional championship in five years on May 22 against the Gillespie Miners in the Class 2A Althoff Regional championship game at Whitey Herzog Field in Belleville.

With the bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the seventh, the Marquette senior first baseman delivered a walk-off RBI single that scored Zach Weinman to help his team pull off a come-from-behind 6-5 victory. Marquette scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to win its first regional crown since ‘12.

“That was the greatest baseball moment I ever had in my life,” Morrissey said. “It was just insane. I can’t describe it.”

Morrissey’s single was the only hit he got in the contest against Gillespie. The cleanup hitter was hitless in his first three at-bats.

Morrissey helped the Explorers finish with a 22-11 mark. Marquette’s season ended on May 24 with a 5-1 loss to Teutopolis in the Class 2A Vandalia Sectional semifinals.

Baseball | Corey Price

Price turned in a strong performance at the plate for Civic Memorial in the Class 3A Columbia Regional last week.

The CM senior had two home runs and 10 RBIs in the two games against Cahokia and Waterloo. He hit a homer and drove in four runs against Cahokia in the semifinals on May 24 and went 3 for 3 with a double, a grand slam and a season-high six RBIs against Waterloo in the championship game three days later.

The efforts in both games earned Price this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Price helped the Eagles win their first regional title since 2004. CM beat Cahokia 19-2 in the semifinals and came back from a five-run deficit to beat Waterloo 11-10 in the title game.

Against Waterloo, Price hit his grand slam in the bottom of the fifth that gave the Eagles a 10-5 lead. The senior, bound for Central Missouri to continue his career, also earned the win on the hill in relief during the win over the Bulldogs.

