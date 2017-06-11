AdVantage News Riverbend Athletes of the Week: June 9, 2017

Brianna Hatfield | Soccer

Hatfield enjoyed another strong year with the Alton girls soccer team, scoring a team-high 20 goals and helping the Redbirds finish with their second straight winning season.

The effort helped the Alton junior earn a big honor. She was chosen as one of 60 players on the all-state team, selected by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association.

Hatfield, this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week, was the lone Alton player on the all-state team. A year ago, she earned all-sectional honors.

Hatfield, one of seven juniors on the Alton roster, now has 43 goals in her high school soccer career. She scored 14 in her sophomore year and nine as a freshman.

This spring, Hatfield scored two or more goals six times. She recorded a hat trick against Springfield (Mo.) Central at the Parkway College Showcase on April 1 and had two-goal matches against Columbia, O’Fallon, Belleville East, Mater Dei and Highland.

Hatfield helped the Redbirds finish 12-6-2. Alton started its season by winning the Nike division of the Metro Cup.

Jaxsen Helmkamp | Baseball

Helmkamp came through in the clutch for the Civic Memorial Eagles in their regional championship victory over Waterloo on May 27 and their sectional semifinal win over Mount Vernon on May 31.

The CM senior second baseman drove in the game-winning runs in both contests. Against Waterloo, he smacked an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to lift the Eagles to an 11-10 win in the Class 3A Columbia Regional title game. Against Mount Vernon in the Salem Sectional semifinals, he was the hero again, hitting a game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to help CM pull off a 4-3 victory.

The strong efforts against Waterloo and Mount Vernon earned Helmkamp this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Helmkamp helped the Eagles finish 28-11, win the Mississippi Valley Conference title and capture their first regional championship since 2004. CM’s season ended on June 3 with a 5-4 loss to Mascoutah in the Salem Sectional championship game.

Helmkamp was one of CM’s top hitters with a .402 batting average.

