AdVantage News Riverbend Athletes of the Week: March 24, 2017

Soccer | Megan Zuni

Zuni’s first varsity season with the Alton girls’ soccer team is off to a flying start.

The Alton sophomore earned Most Valuable Player honors in the Nike division of the Metro Cup Tournament for her strong play. She showed her versatility in the tournament, playing at center back, wing, attacking midfielder and striker over the three games.

She helped the Redbirds go 3-0 in the tournament, including a 3-2 win over the Althoff Crusaders in the championship match on March 18 at Columbia High School.

The effort earned Zuni another award — this week’s AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week.

Zuni helped Alton win the Metro Cup for the second year in a row. The Redbirds beat Marion 1-0 in the first round and Columbia 2-1 in the semifinals to advance to the championship game of the eight-team Nike bracket.

Baseball | Steven Pattan

Alton’s Pattan, a senior, got off to a quick start in the first week of the season for the Redbird baseball team.

He hit .363 over the first 3 games of the campaign — all wins for AHS — to go with a pair of runs, 2 RBIs and 3 stolen bases. His biggest hit came on a walkoff RBI single against Murphysboro in the first game of a doubleheader in Alton on March 18.

Alton opened the first week of the season with an 11-1 win over Carbondale at GCS Stadium in Sauget on March 16 and then swept Murphysboro 6-5 and 11-1 on March 18 at home.

Pattan is making his presence felt, shifting to starting catcher for the Redbirds after spending his junior season as the starting shortstop. It’s that versatility that Alton likes to see and helped Pattan earn AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week honors.

Pattan is taking his baseball talents to SIUE next season to play for the Cougars.

