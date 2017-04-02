AdVantage News Riverbend Athletes of the Week: March 31, 2017

Softball | Abigail Stahlhut

After a slow start, Stahlhut has blossomed into one of the Roxana Shells’ top hitters this spring.

The sophomore entered the week hitting .444 with 3 home runs and 11 RBIs after 8 games. She hit a pair of homers against Calhoun on March 20 and a homer against Breese Central on March 24.

Stahlhut started her season on March 15 going 0 for 3 against New Athens before hitting .500 (12 for 24) in her next 7 games. She went 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 4 RBIs against Calhoun and 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 3 RBIs against Metro East Lutheran on March 21.

Stahlhut, a center fielder, helped the Shells pull off a 7-1 win over Alton on March 23. She delivered a 2-out RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth that scored Ashley Betts for Roxana’s seventh run. She also tied the game at 1-1 after scoring on a 1-out RBI double by Shelby Jackson.

Softball | Miranda Hudson

After the first week of the softball season, Hudson is off to a hot start at the plate for the Alton Redbirds.

The junior entered the week hitting .708 with 3 home runs and 20 RBIs after six games. A year ago, she batted .324 with 2 homers and 26 RBIs.

Last week, Hudson played 5 games in 5 days and had 13 hits with 2 homers and 13 RBIs. She had a pair of 5-RBI games against Quincy and East Alton-Wood River.

Hudson finished with 4 hits, 3 runs scored, a home run and 2 doubles in the Redbirds’ 10-6 win over Quincy on March 20. The next day, she hit her third home run of the season in the top of the fourth against EA-WR, surpassing her home run total from 2016, and finished with 3 hits.

She also had two-hit games against Bunker Hill, Roxana and Jersey. She began her junior season on March 18 with 4 hits against Greenfield.

