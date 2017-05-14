AdVantage News Riverbend Athletes of the Week: May 12, 2017

Baseball | Logan Presley

Presley turned in a strong effort at the plate and on the mound in Roxana’s 4-3 road win over crosstown rival East Alton-Wood River on May 1.

The Roxana junior outfielder and pitcher went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and picked up the save in relief against the Oilers.

Presley was the only Roxana hitter with two hits against EA-WR. He entered the game in relief for Drew Ratliff with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and got the final out to pick up his first save of the year.

Presley helped the Shells beat the Oilers for the second time this season. Roxana cruised to a 12-2 win over EA-WR in the last meeting on March 21 at home. Presley drove in a run and was the winning pitcher in that contest.

Presley is enjoying his best season at the plate for the Shells, hitting a team-best .359 with 11 RBIs. He had an eight-game hitting streak at one point of the season. He also has three wins on the mound.

Track and Field | Brenden Springman

Springman picked up a pair of individual Prairie State Conference championships on May 2 at the conference meet at East Alton-Wood River High School as well as being part of a championship relay team.

The EA-WR senior won the 3,200-meter run in 11:46 and the 1,600 in 5:21 individually and was a part of the championship 4x8 relay in 9:16. He helped the Oilers win their fourth straight PSC championship.

Springman was one of five EA-WR athletes who won conference titles. He was the only one who placed first in two individual events.

The Oilers won the six-team conference meet by 28 points over Marquette Catholic. EA-WR finished with 96 points.

Springman was coming off a strong cross country season last fall. He bounced back from a leg injury to make his first trip to the Class 1A state cross country meet in Peoria. He qualified for state by placing 16th in the Class 1A Metro East Lutheran Sectional at SIUE.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter