AdVantage News Riverbend Athletes of the Week: May 19, 2017

Softball | Emma Taylor

Taylor is enjoying a strong season at the plate this spring for the Marquette Catholic softball team.

The Metro East Lutheran Knights found out why on May 12.

Taylor went 3 for 5 with a triple, a home run and a season-high six RBIs to lead the Explorers to a 20-0 win over the Knights in a Prairie State Conference game at MELHS.

The 20 runs marked a season high for Marquette. The game ended after five innings because of the 10-run rule.

Taylor is one of the Explorers’ top hitters with a .408 batting average with four home runs and 34 RBIs. She had a season-high eight-game hitting streak that was snapped on May 10 against Belleville East.

Taylor is the only senior on the Marquette squad. She started her season on March 16 with three hits and five RBIs in the Explorers’ 11-0 win over Granite City.

Soccer | Brynn Huddleston

Huddleston helped the Roxana Shells girls soccer team accomplish history on May 13.

The Roxana junior finished with a goal and an assist to lift the Shells to a come-from-behind, 2-1 win over Mater Dei in the Class 1A Richland County Regional championship match at Olney Central College, their first regional title in program history.

Huddleston scored the game-winning goal with nine minutes left in the second half. She assisted in Emma Lucas’ goal with 16 minutes remaining that tied the match at 1-1.

The strong effort earned Huddleston this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Huddleston headed into this week’s Class 1A Columbia Sectional with eight goals and seven assists. She helped the Shells enter the sectional with a 14-2 record.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter