AdVantage News Riverbend Athletes of the Week: May 26, 2017

Track and Field | Tommy DeClue

DeClue earned a trip to the Class 1A state track meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston by turning in a banner performance at the Carlinville Sectional on May 11.

The Marquette Catholic junior won sectional titles in the long jump and the 400 and helped the 400-meter relay team — which also includes Jon Stewart, Davion Simmons and Aaron Gregory — place second. The effort earned DeClue this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

DeClue finished with a 20-11.5 in the long jump, ran 52.04 seconds in the 400 and helped the 4x1 finish in 44.53 seconds. He also was a member of the 4x4 team that placed sixth in 3:48.73.

Marquette finished sixth out of 17 teams with 32 points in the sectional.

DeClue was scheduled to compete in the preliminaries in all three events at the state meet on Thursday.

Track and Field | Katie Mans

Mans wrapped up another solid season in the high jump on May 13.

The Alton junior picked up her third all-state medal in the event after finishing third with a jump of 5 feet, 5 inches at the Class 3A state meet at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

Mans became the third Alton girls trackster to earn three or more all-state medals, joining LaJarvia Brown (9) and Jessica Stockard (3). She finished seventh in her sophomore year and placed eighth as a freshman.

Mans placed first in the high jump in six meets this season. She won the event at the Madison County, Southwestern Conference, Class 3A Belleville West Sectional, Southwestern Illinois Relays, Belleville West Invitational and the Tiger Relays. She has a total of 18 victories in the high jump in her high school career.

Mans qualified for finals in the high jump by clearing a 5-4 in the preliminaries.

