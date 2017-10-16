AdVantage News Riverbend Athletes of the Week: October 13, 2017

Soccer | Ethan Moore

All season long, Moore has been a scoring machine for the East Alton-Wood River boys soccer team. Civic Memorial and Gillespie found out why last week.

Moore, a sophomore, finished with hat tricks against CM and Gillespie, giving him a total of 23 goals for the regular season.

Moore scored three goals in the Oilers’ 4-0 win over CM on Oct. 2 at EA-WR’s Memorial Stadium. Three days later, the sophomore netted three goals in EA-WR’s 7-0 win over Gillespie in its regular season finale on the road.

The strong performances against the Eagles and Miners earned Moore this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Moore has four hat tricks this season. He also had three-goal games against Lebanon and Litchfield. He had two-goal games against Litchfield and Carlinville.

Moore is playing in his second season with the EA-WR boys soccer team. He scored four goals last season. This year, he helped the Oilers finish their regular season at 10-11 after a 2-5 start.

Football | Wyatt Kirkpatrick

A senior running back for the Roxana Shells, Kirkpatrick was a key component in their first win of the season on Oct. 6 against Litchfield.

The Shells defeated the Purple Panthers 26-20 on senior night and Kirkpatrick made major contributions on both sides of the ball. Roxana is now 1-6 on the season.

On offense he hauled the rock 18 times for 168 yards and a touchdown. On defense Kirkpatrick totaled 7 tackles, including 4 solos and 3 assists to accompany a sack and a fumble recovery. His rushing yards let the team and complimented 3 TDs from senior teammate Joey Johnson.

The efforts from Kirkpatrick have earned him this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Kirkpatrick enjoyed his third 100-yard rushing game of the season in the win over Litchfield. He leads Roxana’s rushing attack with 623 yards on 106 carries for the season, gaining 5.9 yards per carry.

