AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: May 18, 2018

Baseball | Charlie Erler

Erler helped Alton go 4-0 last week, including three wins in SWC play. The senior and Lipscomb University-bound recruit had 3 hits and 4 RBIs in a come-from-behind, 11-8 victory over Belleville East, a hit vs. Collinsville and picked up a victory on the mound vs. Granite City.

ERLER’S HITTING STATS FOR THE WEEK

BA-.667 (10-15) R-6 2B-4 3B RBI-6 SB-2

ERLER’S PITCHING STATS FOR THE WEEK

6.2IP W 6H 1R 1ER 2BB 5K

Soccer | Macie Lucas

Lucas helped Roxana win its second straight regional crown, scoring the game-winning goal in overtime to lift the Shells to a 3-2 win over Wesclin in the Class 1A Breese Central Regional finals on May 11.

LUCAS’ STATS IN CLASS 1A BREESE CENTRAL REGIONAL

Semifinals vs. Breese Central: 5 shots, 2G, 1A

Championship match vs. Wesclin: 9 shots, 2G, 1 foul

SEASON STATS ENTERING THE WEEK

16G, 18A, 50PT, 5GWG

