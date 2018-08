Odle

Golf | Jim Odle Jr.

The 65th annual Gold Medal Championships unfolded on Saturday and Sunday at Rock Spring Golf Course in Alton, and Odle was crowned champion. He shot a 1-over-71 on the first day and a 2-over-72 on the second day for a two-day score of 3-over-143. He won the field by four strokes, hitting 21 pars, 3 bogeys and a birdie over the two days. It was his third Gold Medal title.

ODLE’S GOLD MEDAL TITLES

2005

2009

2018

