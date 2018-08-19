AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: August 17, 2018

Macias
Tennis | Hannah Macias
Macias won the singles and doubles championships in the girls 18 and under division of the Alton Junior Open on July 27-29 at the Bud Simpson Tennis Center at Gordon Moore Park. Macias, who will be a senior at Alton High, beat Cali Giertz in the singles finals.
RESULTS AT THE ALTON JUNIOR OPEN
Singles
Def. Hannah Hudson 8-0 (Quarterfinals)
Def. Cali Giertz 8-2 (Finals)
Doubles (with Molly Gross)
Def. Emily Fazio/Carmen Isringhausen 8-4
Def. Ashley Alexander/Jenna Robinson 9-7
Def. Cali Giertz/Mackenzie Giertz 8-5
