AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: August 17, 2018

Tennis | Hannah Macias

Macias won the singles and doubles championships in the girls 18 and under division of the Alton Junior Open on July 27-29 at the Bud Simpson Tennis Center at Gordon Moore Park. Macias, who will be a senior at Alton High, beat Cali Giertz in the singles finals.

RESULTS AT THE ALTON JUNIOR OPEN

Singles

Def. Hannah Hudson 8-0 (Quarterfinals)

Def. Cali Giertz 8-2 (Finals)

Doubles (with Molly Gross)

Def. Emily Fazio/Carmen Isringhausen 8-4

Def. Ashley Alexander/Jenna Robinson 9-7

Def. Cali Giertz/Mackenzie Giertz 8-5

