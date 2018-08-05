AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: August 3, 2018

Diving | Carsyn Brown

Brown won her fourth straight Southwestern Illinois Swim Association diving title after placing first in the 13-14 girls division of the SWISA championship meet on July 21 at Paddlers Pool. Brown was one of three Summers-Port divers who won SWISA titles. Summers-Port placed second to Paddlers by just one point (66-65) in the three-team meet.

BROWN'S SWISA DIVE CHAMPIONSHIPS

2015 – 9-10 girls (78.35)

2016 – 11-12 girls (113.00)

2017 – 13-14 girls (163.10)

2018 – 13-14 girls (144.90)

