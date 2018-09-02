AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: August 31, 2018

Vaughn and Ilch

Soccer | Nic Vaughn

Vaughn’s junior season with the Civic Memorial boys soccer team is off to a good start, scoring eight goals and adding six assists after the first week of the season. He also helped the Eagles finish with a 3-2 record over the first week, including a third-place finish at the Metro Cup. Vaughn surpassed last year’s goal total of five. He has 13 for his career.

VAUGHN’S STATISTICS

Roxana – 1 goal

Mount Vernon – 2 assists

Valmeyer – 2 goals, 2 assists

Metro East Lutheran – 5 goals, 2 assists

Football | Michael Ilch

Ilch, a junior running back for the Roxana Shells, started his season with a bang on Aug. 24. Listed at just 5-foot-6, 165 pounds, Ilch exploded to run for 146 yards on 30 carries while scoring a pair of touchdowns and a two-point conversion. He also had three solo tackles on defense at linebacker. The Shells won their opener 20-6 over rival Southwestern.

ILCH’S JUNIOR STATISTICS

OFFENSE

16 carries, 83 yards

DEFENSE

51 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter