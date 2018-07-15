AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: July 13, 2018

Baseball | Adam Stilts

Stilts, a pitcher for the Alton Post 126 Senior American Legion baseball team, celebrated his 17th birthday by throwing a complete-game 3-0 victory over Valmeyer on July 6 at Alton High School. He gave up three hits, walked one and struck out eight while going 1 for 2 at the plate. Stilts will be a senior at AHS this fall.

2018 STATS AT ALTON HIGH

.256 BA, 20 hits, 4 2B, 22 RBI (offense) 2-1, 4.32 ERA, 14 Ks (pitching)

