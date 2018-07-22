AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: July 20, 2018

Swimming | Anna Moehn

Moehn set a team record in the 13-14 girls 200-yard freestyle for the Summers-Port Sharks in their home meet against the Water Works Marlins on July 9. The 13-year-old swam a time of 2:01.90 and won the event by 14 seconds. She has a total of 15 first-place finishes after three meets.

FIRST-PLACE FINISHES AGAINST WATER WORKS

200-yard freestyle

200-yard medley relay

100-yard intermediate medley

100-yard backstroke

200-yard freestyle relay

