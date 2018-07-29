AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: July 27, 2018

Swimming | Matthew Daniel
Daniel finished first in five events in the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship meet on July 23. The Summers-Port swimmer won the 200-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly and helped the medley and freestyle relay teams pick up victories in the 15-18 boys division.
VICTORIES IN THE 2018 SEASON
100-yard freestyle – 1
50-yard freestyle – 5
200-yard medley relay – 6
200-yard freestyle relay – 5
200-yard freestyle – 3
50-yard butterfly – 4
150-yard freestyle relay – 1
150-yard backstroke relay – 1
150-yard butterfly relay – 1
