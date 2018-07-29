AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: July 27, 2018

Swimming | Matthew Daniel

Daniel finished first in five events in the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship meet on July 23. The Summers-Port swimmer won the 200-yard freestyle, 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard butterfly and helped the medley and freestyle relay teams pick up victories in the 15-18 boys division.

VICTORIES IN THE 2018 SEASON

100-yard freestyle – 1

50-yard freestyle – 5

200-yard medley relay – 6

200-yard freestyle relay – 5

200-yard freestyle – 3

50-yard butterfly – 4

150-yard freestyle relay – 1

150-yard backstroke relay – 1

150-yard butterfly relay – 1

