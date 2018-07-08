AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: July 6, 2018

Swimming | Lucas Frye

Frye helped the Summers-Port Sharks win the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association Relays on June 26 at Sunset Hills Country Club. He swam on four winning relay teams in the 11-12 boys division to help the Godfrey swimming team win the five-team all-relay meet by 37 points. Frye, 12, had five first-place finishes in the Sharks’ season-opening meet at Sunset Hills on June 21.

FRYE’S FIRST-PLACE SWISA RELAY FINISHES

200-yard medley relay

150-yard freestyle relay

150-yard backstroke relay

150-yard butterfly relay

