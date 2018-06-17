AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: June 15, 2018

Soccer | Brianna Hatfield

Hatfield was named to the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state team for the second year in a row this spring. The Alton senior midfielder was the team’s top scorer with 11 goals and 7 assists and finished her high school soccer career with 54 goals. Hatfield plans to continue her soccer career next year at Division I Florida Gulf Coast University.

HATFIELD’S YEAR-BY-YEAR STATISTICS

Freshman — 9 goals, 1 assist, 2 game-winning goals

Sophomore — 14 goals, 10 assists, 6 game-winning goals

Junior — 20 goals, 3 assists, 7 game-winning goals

Senior — 11 goals, 7 assists, 3 game-winning goals

