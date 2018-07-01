AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: June 29, 2018

Tennis | Laura Moore

Moore came out on top in the National Tennis Rating Program Women’s 3.5 Singles Division of the Bud Simpson Open, beating Princess Imoukhuede of Champaign in two sets in the championship match on June 24 at Lewis and Clark Community College. It’s the first Bud Simpson Open title for Moore, a 2016 Marquette Catholic graduate and a sophomore at Lewis and Clark. Moore, the No. 2 seed, beat Aubrey McCormick of Dow in two sets in the semifinals to advance to the championship match.

MOORE’S BUD SIMPSON OPEN RESULTS

NTRP Women’s 3.5 Singles — 2-0 (won championship)

Women’s Open Doubles (with Noni Updyke) — 0-2

Mixed Open Doubles — 1-2

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter