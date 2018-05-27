AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: May 25, 2018

Track & Field | Katie Mans

Mans became the first Alton female athlete to place at the state track meet all four years after tying for fifth with Hersey’s Alessia Olhava in the Class 3A high jump on May 19 at Eastern Illinois University. Mans will continue her track and field career at the University of Illinois next year.

STATE MEET FINISHES IN HIGH JUMP

Freshman year — Eighth (5-4)

Sophomore year — Seventh (5-6)

Junior year — Third (5-5)

Senior year — Fifth (5-5)

Tennis | Daniel McCluskey and Andrew Bower

Marquette’s Daniel McCluskey, a junior, and Andrew Bower, a sophomore, qualified for the Class 1A state tennis tourney after winning the doubles title at the Triad Sectional on May 21. They are 26-0 on the season.

SECTIONAL MATCH RESULTS

First round: Def. Wyatt Kirkpatrick and Michael Flatt, Roxana, 6-0, 6-0

Quarters: Def. Dakota Klocke and Clark Sasek, Civic Memorial, 6-0, 6-0

Semis: Def. Nathaniel English and Andrew Roach, Highland, 6-2, 6-1

Finals: Def. Jared Henderson and Sean Froidcouer, Triad, 7-6 (4), 6-2

