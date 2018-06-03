AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: June 1, 2018

Track and Field | Jordan Hawkins
Hawkins, a senior for Roxana, became the first track and field athlete for the Shells to secure three state medals. He finished second in the Class 2A discus on May 26 in Charleston.
2018 TOURNAMENT THROWS
EA-WR Relays — 194-5 (PR), first
Litchfield Invitational — 170-8, first
Winston Brown Invitational — 184-5, first
Madison County Meet — 175-11.5, first
South Central Conference Meet — 164-7, first
Collinsville Invitational — 178-3, second
2A Lincoln Sectional — 181-10, first
2A state meet — 184-03, second
Softball | Gracie Morris
A senior shortstop for Marquette, Morris enjoyed a big week to close the season. Her three-run sixth-inning home run vs. Southwestern in the 2A Marquette Regional finals on May 22 lifted the Explorers to a 3-2 win and the regional title.
Morris also had two doubles and an RBI in an 8-0 win over Buffalo Tri-City in the Gillespie Sectional semifinals on May 24 and a double in the 2-0 loss to Williamsville in the sectional finals on May 26.
SEASON STATS
BA-.391 R-37 2B-12 3B-4 HR-3 RBI-36
