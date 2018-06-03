AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: June 1, 2018

Track and Field | Jordan Hawkins

Hawkins, a senior for Roxana, became the first track and field athlete for the Shells to secure three state medals. He finished second in the Class 2A discus on May 26 in Charleston.

2018 TOURNAMENT THROWS

EA-WR Relays — 194-5 (PR), first

Litchfield Invitational — 170-8, first

Winston Brown Invitational — 184-5, first

Madison County Meet — 175-11.5, first

South Central Conference Meet — 164-7, first

Collinsville Invitational — 178-3, second

2A Lincoln Sectional — 181-10, first

2A state meet — 184-03, second

Softball | Gracie Morris

A senior shortstop for Marquette, Morris enjoyed a big week to close the season. Her three-run sixth-inning home run vs. Southwestern in the 2A Marquette Regional finals on May 22 lifted the Explorers to a 3-2 win and the regional title.

Morris also had two doubles and an RBI in an 8-0 win over Buffalo Tri-City in the Gillespie Sectional semifinals on May 24 and a double in the 2-0 loss to Williamsville in the sectional finals on May 26.

SEASON STATS

BA-.391 R-37 2B-12 3B-4 HR-3 RBI-36

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter