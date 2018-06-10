AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: June 8, 2018

Golf | Nick Messinger

Messinger won the B flight of the Greater Godfrey Open on June 3, shooting an 8-over-148 in the two-day tournament at Rolling Hills Golf Course. The Marquette Catholic graduate fired a 1-over-70 on the final day with 15 pars and a pair of birdies after finishing with an 7-over-78 on the first day. Messinger recently wrapped up his freshman season at Quincy University and played in seven tournaments for the men’s golf team.

MESSINGER’S RESULTS AT IHSA CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Senior — T39th (161); Junior — T18th (154)

Track & Field | Nathan Butler

Butler enjoyed a great finish to his eighth-grade season at Zion Lutheran School in Bethalto. He turned in a time of 16.40 in the 110-meter high hurdles on May 20 at Concordia University in River Forest to win the title at the Illinois Lutheran State Championships. Butler’s performance put him in the top 20 all-time at state. Butler had the top times in the preliminaries and semifinals of the 110s with times of 16.46 and 16.57. He also competed in the 100-meter dash at state, running 13.00 seconds.

