AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: June 22, 2018

Volleyball | Taylor Jackson

Jackson, who will be a senior this fall at Roxana, is off to a strong start to the summer season. She helped the Shells defeat Grandview, Mo., to win their flight of the Licking Summer Volleyball Tournament in Arnold, Mo., on June 6-7. Jackson made the all-tournament team after accumulating 33 kills, 29 digs, 11 aces, 3 assists, 3 assisted blocks, a solo block and a 91.3 serve percentage in 9 matches.

JACKSON’S PREP SEASONS

Junior year — 114 kills, 94 digs, 14 solo blocks

Sophomore year — 129 kills, 31 digs, 3 solo blocks, 10 assisted blocks

Freshman year — 70 kills, 32 digs, 8 solo blocks

