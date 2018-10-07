AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: October 5, 2018

Vickrey and Havis

Cross Country | Riley Vickrey

Vickrey won an individual title at the George Havens Invitational on Sept. 25 at Principia College after placing first with a 19:49 in the girls race. It’s the fifth prep cross country victory for the Marquette Catholic junior, who made an appearance at the Class 1A state meet as a freshman.

VICKREY’S VICTORIES

9-21-16 — Alton Invitational (22:06)

10-8-16 — East Alton-Wood River Invitational (19:24)

10-3-17 — Madison County Small-School Meet (20:30)

8-29-18 — Carlinville Early Meet (20:13)

9-25-18 — George Havens Invitational (19:49)

Cross Country | Cassius Havis

Havis won his first high school cross country meet after coming out on top in the boys race of the George Havens Invitational on Sept. 25 at Principia College. The Alton junior finished first with a time of 16:39 and won the race by 18 seconds. Before the Havens Invitational, Havis’ best finish was second at the Belleville West Invitational on Sept. 10.

TOP FIVE TIMES

15:31 — Peoria Invitational (9-29-18)

15:50 — Peoria Invitational (9-30-17)

15:55 — Granite City Invitational (9-2-17)

16:09 — Granite City Invitational (9-1-18)

16:16 — Southwestern Conference Meet (10-13-17)

