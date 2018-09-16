AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: September 14, 2018

Johnson and Lucas

Football | Tim Johnson

Johnson, a sophomore running back for the Alton Redbirds, is starting to compile a pretty good football campaign. Johnson hauled the rock 29 times for 232 yards during a 35-6 win over Collinsville in Week 3. He’s helped Alton to a 2-1 record thus far on the season.

JOHNSON’S 2018 STATS

Week 1 vs. Highland — 12 carries, 53 yards, 1 reception, (-6) yards

Week 2 at Quincy — 20 carries, 147 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 reception, 22 yards

Week 3 at Collinsville — 29 carries, 232 yards

Volleyball | Macie Lucas

The Roxana sophomore helped the Shells finish 4-1 at the Montgomery County Tournament in Raymond on Sept. 8 and finish in third place. Lucas was the lone member of the Shells to earn all-tournament honors. Roxana was 10-5 overall as of press time after picking up straight set wins over CM and EA-WR on Monday and Tuesday.

LUCAS’ MONTGOMERY COUNTY TOURNAMENT STATS

19 kills, 55 assists, 20 digs, 20 service points, 6 aces

