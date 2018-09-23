AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: September 28, 2018

Newberry and Saenz
Football | Brody Newberry
A sophomore fullback for the East Alton-Wood River Oilers, Newberry had a memorable performance in the Oilers’ first win of 2018. He hauled the rock 37 times for a whopping 338 yards and five touchdowns during a 40-21 win over rival Marquette Catholic. EA-WR is 1-3 on the season.
LENGTH OF FIVE TDS IN WEEK 4
6 yards, 10:47 second quarter
7 yards, 7:48 second quarter
28 yards, 4:09 third quarter
3 yards, 4:02 fourth quarter
35 yards, 1:49 fourth quarter
Tennis | Maddie Saenz
Saenz won a Robert Logan Memorial Tournament championship for the second year in a row after going 3-0 in No. 2 singles. The Alton senior won all of her matches in two sets at Gordon Moore Park and she was the lone Redbird to win a tournament championship.
SAENZ’S TOURNAMENT RESULTS
First round — Def. Mia Daugherty of Civic Memorial 6-1, 6-3
Semifinals — Def. Amy Burgess of Collinsville 6-2, 6-2
Championship match — Def. Bailey Grigg of Triad 7-5, 6-4
