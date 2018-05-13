AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: May 11, 2018

Baseball | Hayden Sontag

Sontag, a senior for the Civic Memorial Eagles, walloped a seventh-inning home run in a 6-5 come-from-behind win over MVC rival Jersey on May 2. He helped the Eagles go 3-2 in five games last week.

STATS FOR WEEK OF APRIL 30-MAY 5

AB-17 H-4 R-2 2B-1 HR-2 RBI-7

2018 STATS ENTERING THIS WEEK

BA-.230 R-12 2B-7 3B-1 HR-3 RBI-18

Track and Field | Jayden Ulrich

Ulrich, a freshman with EA-WR, helped the Oilers defend their turf and win a Prairie State Conference title April 30 at Memorial Stadium with 139 points. She posted four individual championships in her first PSC meet.

PSC PERFORMANCE

Shot put — 39-3.5 (first)

Discus — 91-1 (first)

100-meter run — 12.90 (first)

200-meter run — 27.90 (first)

