AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: April 6, 2018

Baseball | Geoff Withers

Withers helped Civic Memorial earn a doubleheader sweep over the Southwestern Piasa Birds on March 30 by turning in strong performances on the mound and at the plate. The CM senior pitched a complete game 4-1 victory in the first game. He gave up one run on five hits, struck out 13 and walked one to improve to 3-0 on the mound. He also went 2 for 4 with an RBI in the doubleheader. He had a hit and an RBI in the second game to lift the Eagles to a 2-1 win. Withers plans to continue his baseball career at McKendree University next year.

Soccer | Karli Withers

Withers scored the first goal of her high school soccer career on March 30 against Riverview Gardens at SIUE’s Korte Stadium. Make that two goals. Withers’ two-goal performance helped the Oilers earn a 6-0 win over the Rams to improve to 2-2. The six goals against Riverview Gardens marked a season high for EA-WR, which scored just nine goals as a team last season. Withers, a freshman, joined Caitlyn Olinghouse as the only EA-WR players to score two goals in a game this season. Olinghouse scored a pair of goals against Greenville.

