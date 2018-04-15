AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: April 13, 2018

Matthew Daniel | Swimming

Daniel, a senior at Alton High, brought home a pair of individual medals, a relay medal and four personal best times from the 2018 YMCA Swim National Championships in Greensboro, N.C., on April 3-7. He was swimming for Tri-City area YMCA Tidalwaves.

MEDALS

Fifth in the Men’s 200 Butterfly A-Finals (1:50.99)

Sixth in the Men’s 200 Freestyle Relay A-Finals (1:24.55)

Seventh in the Men’s 100 Freestyle C- Finals (47.07)

PERSONAL BESTS

100 Freestyle: 46:45 (prelim time)

50 Freestyle: 21:12 (swim off)

100 butterfly: 50:87 (prelim time)

200 butterfly: 1:50.73 (prelim time)

Taylor Whitehead | Softball

Whitehead, a sophomore for the Marquette Explorer softball team, turned in a brilliant performance during a 23-0 victory over Okawville in 5 innings, tossing a perfect game. She also enjoyed a solid day at the plate in the win.

The Explorers entered this week with a flawless 10-0 record and Whitehead is 4-0 with a 0.00 ERA as the No. 2 pitcher on the staff. She’s logged 4 complete games and 46 strikeouts in 22 innings pitched.

Whitehead also entered the week batting .400 with 2 doubles, a triple and 14 RBIs.

PITCHING STATS VS. OKAWVILLE

5.0IP 0H 0BB 0R 0ER 13K

HITTING STATS VS. OKAWVILLE

2-3 2B 3B 4RBI

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter