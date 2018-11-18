AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: November 16, 2018

Fleming and Siener
Swimming | Jenna Fleming
Fleming earned four medals at the IHSA Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional on Nov. 10 at Eisenhower Pool in Springfield. The Alton senior finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and sixth in the 100-yard freestyle. She helped the 200-yard freestyle and medley teams place third, giving her nine sectional medals.
FLEMING’S SECTIONAL RESULTS
2016: Third in 200 freestyle relay, third in 200 medley relay
2017: Fifth in 100 freestyle, third in 200 freestyle relay, third in 200 medley relay
2018: Third, 200 freestyle relay; third, 200 medley relay; fourth, 200 freestyle; sixth, 100 freestyle
Bowling | Riley Siener
Siener is off to a strong start as the leadoff bowler for the Marquette Catholic boys team, averaging a 198 game and a 593 series after two matches against East Alton-Wood River and Southwestern.
RESULTS VS. EA-WR
210 — first game
190 — second game
166 — third game
566 — total series
RESULTS VS. SOUTHWESTERN
220 — first game
167 — second game
232 — third game
619 — total series
