AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: November 2, 2018

Sanders and Dawson

Football | Ahmad Sanders

Sanders turned in a strong performance for the Alton football team on Oct. 26 in its 29-27 loss to the Rolling Meadows Mustangs in a Class 7A first-round playoff game, finishing with 10 receptions for 128 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The Alton senior scored on an 11-yard TD catch late in the third quarter to give his team a 21-20 lead. He later hauled in a 29-yard TD catch with 24 seconds left in the game, cutting AHS’ deficit to 29-27, but Alton failed to convert on a 2-point conversion.

The Redbirds finished the season at 5-5.

Football | Ryan Dawson

Dawson, a sophomore running back for EA-WR, logged the biggest offensive play for the Oilers in a Class 3A first-round playoff loss in Carlinville on Oct. 26. EA-WR ultimately lost 47-8 to finish the season at 6-4.

At the 9:50 mark of the third quarter, Dawson darted to the left and found a seam on a 46-yard touchdown run. After initial contact at the line, he rumbled untouched into the end zone. The score dwindled the deficit to 14-8 at the time. It came on the first possession of the second half.

For the game, Dawson carried the ball 9 times for 53 yards and the TD.

