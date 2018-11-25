AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: November 23, 2018

Brantley and McNeal

Basketball | Kayla Brantley

Brantley turned in a solid performance for the East Alton-Wood River girls basketball team at the Dupo Cat Classic, scoring 40 points in three games. The EA-WR junior also helped her team win the tournament with a 3-0 record. The Oilers beat Marissa 35-30 in the first round, Gibault 59-29 in the semifinals and Father McGivney 37-27 in the championship game.

BRANTLEY’S STATISTICS AT DUPO

Marissa (first round) — 10 points, two 3-pointers

Gibault (semifinals) — 15 points, two 3-pointers

Father McGivney (championship game) — 15 points, three 3-pointers

Basketball | Laila McNeal

McNeal earned first-team all-tournament honors at the Alton Tip-Off Classic after scoring 34 points in three games. The Alton senior helped her team finish fourth with a 1-2 record in the seven-team tournament. The Redbirds started tournament play with a 52-48 win over Calhoun before losing to Mater Dei in the semifinals and Springfield Lanphier in the third-place game.

MCNEAL’S ALTON TIP-OFF STATISTICS

Calhoun (first round) — 13 points

Mater Dei (semifinals) — 10 points

Springfield Lanphier (third-place game) — 11 points

