AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: November 30, 2018

Hemann and Hall
Basketball | Nick Hemann
Hemann, a Marquette Catholic senior, helped the boys basketball team win its third straight Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 24. The Explorers bested the host Knights 50-37 in the title tilt. Hemann was named MVP of the tournament, following former teammates Jake Hall (2017) and Sammy Green (2016) with those honors.
HEMANN’S TURKEY TIP-OFF SCORING
Metro East Lutheran JV — 17 points
St. Louis College Prep — 11 points
Odin (semifinals) — 10 points
Metro East Lutheran (finals) — 12 points
Basketball | Anna Hall
Hall turned in a strong performance at the Taylorville Tornadoes Holiday Tournament, averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds in 5 games to earn a spot on the all-tournament team. The CM junior also helped her team win the tournament title for the second consecutive year with a 5-0 record.
HALL’S STATISTICS AT TAYLORVILLE
Hillsboro — 22 points, 16 rebounds
Mount Zion — 14 points, 14 rebounds
Taylorville — 14 points, 3 rebounds
Jacksonville — 4 points, 7 rebounds
Rochester — 22 points, 10 rebounds
