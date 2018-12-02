AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: November 30, 2018

Hemann and Hall

Basketball | Nick Hemann

Hemann, a Marquette Catholic senior, helped the boys basketball team win its third straight Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 24. The Explorers bested the host Knights 50-37 in the title tilt. Hemann was named MVP of the tournament, following former teammates Jake Hall (2017) and Sammy Green (2016) with those honors.

HEMANN’S TURKEY TIP-OFF SCORING

Metro East Lutheran JV — 17 points

St. Louis College Prep — 11 points

Odin (semifinals) — 10 points

Metro East Lutheran (finals) — 12 points

Basketball | Anna Hall

Hall turned in a strong performance at the Taylorville Tornadoes Holiday Tournament, averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds in 5 games to earn a spot on the all-tournament team. The CM junior also helped her team win the tournament title for the second consecutive year with a 5-0 record.

HALL’S STATISTICS AT TAYLORVILLE

Hillsboro — 22 points, 16 rebounds

Mount Zion — 14 points, 14 rebounds

Taylorville — 14 points, 3 rebounds

Jacksonville — 4 points, 7 rebounds

Rochester — 22 points, 10 rebounds

