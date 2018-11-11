AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: November 9, 2018

Hartrich and Stumpf

Soccer | Chris Hartrich

Hartrich, a forward, earned Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state team honors for the first time this season. The Marquette Catholic senior joined teammates Nick Hemann (goaltender) and Stephen Hasse (midfielder) on the all-state team. Hartrich received all-sectional notice from the IHSSCA last year. He helped the Explorers finish 16-3-4 on the ‘18 season, which included a 13-0-4 start.

HARTRICH’S 2018 STATISTICS

19 goals, 14 assists, 52 points, 3 game-winning goals

Cross Country | Cree Stumpf

Stumpf became the first runner in the history of the Roxana boys cross country program to earn an all-state medal after placing 17th with a time of 15:25 at the Class 1A state meet on Nov. 3 at Detweiller Park in Peoria. He also became the first Roxana runner since Tori Fulgham in ‘11 to earn all-state honors.

STUMPF’S VICTORIES IN ‘18

Aug. 29: Carlinville Early Meet

Oct. 2: Madison County Championships

Oct. 9: Carlinville Invitational

Oct. 15: South Central Conference meet

Oct. 20: Class 1A Freeburg Regional

Oct. 27: Class 1A Benton Sectional

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter