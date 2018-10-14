AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: October 12, 2018

Stumpf and Ware

Cross Country | Cree Stumpf

Stumpf won the first Madison County championship of his prep cross country career, placing first with a time of 16:50 in the small-school division meet on Oct. 2 at Triad High School. It was the second victory of the season for the Roxana senior. He also came out on top at the Carlinville Early Meet on Aug. 29.

TOP 5 TIMES

15:27 — Peoria Invitational (9-29-18)

16:05 — First to the Finish Invitational (9-8-18)

16:06 — Class 1A Carlinville Sectional (10-28-17)

16:28 — Peoria High Invitational (9-30-17)

16:32 — Freeburg Invitational (9-22-18)

Football | Kaleb Ware

Ware turned in a strong performance at quarterback in Marquette’s 56-30 road win over Dupo on Oct. 5, throwing for 215 yards and five touchdowns and rushing for 79 yards on eight carries with two more TDs on the ground for a total of seven. The senior scored a 52-yard TD run in the first quarter to give the Explorers a 6-0 lead. The effort helped Marquette pick up its third win of the season.

SEASON STATISTICS

Passing — 82 for 153 with 1,109 yards, 10 touchdowns

Rushing — 71 carries, 407 yards, 9 touchdowns

