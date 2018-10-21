AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: October 19, 2018

Golf | Sam Cogan
Cogan ended his prep career with a 12th place finish at the Class 2A state tournament on Oct. 13 at Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University. He was two places short of an all-state medal. The Marquette Catholic senior shot two birdies and 10 pars at state, which was cut to one day due to snow in the area.
COGAN'S STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES
2015 — 25-over-96, 32-over-103, 199 (112th place)
2016 — 16-over-87, 16-over-87, 174 (91st place)
2018 — 6-over-77 (12th place)
Football | Terrence Walker
Walker, a senior for Alton, helped the Redbirds become playoff eligible for a second straight season on Oct. 12 after a 45-9 rout of Granite City. Walker had two catches for 16 yards and a touchdown on offense and returned an interception 35 yards for a TD on defense.
WALKER’S TD GAMES IN 2018
Week 2 at Quincy — rushing TD, receiving TD
Week 3 at Collinsville — rushing TD
Week 4 vs. Belleville West — kickoff return TD
Week 5 at Edwardsville — receiving TD
Week 6 vs. Belleville East — receiving TD
Week 7 at O’Fallon — 2 receiving TDs
Week 8 vs. Granite City — receiving TD, interception return TD