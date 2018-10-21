AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: October 19, 2018

Golf | Sam Cogan

Cogan ended his prep career with a 12th place finish at the Class 2A state tournament on Oct. 13 at Weibring Golf Club at Illinois State University. He was two places short of an all-state medal. The Marquette Catholic senior shot two birdies and 10 pars at state, which was cut to one day due to snow in the area.

COGAN'S STATE TOURNAMENT SCORES

2015 — 25-over-96, 32-over-103, 199 (112th place)

2016 — 16-over-87, 16-over-87, 174 (91st place)

2018 — 6-over-77 (12th place)

Football | Terrence Walker

Walker, a senior for Alton, helped the Redbirds become playoff eligible for a second straight season on Oct. 12 after a 45-9 rout of Granite City. Walker had two catches for 16 yards and a touchdown on offense and returned an interception 35 yards for a TD on defense.

WALKER’S TD GAMES IN 2018

Week 2 at Quincy — rushing TD, receiving TD

Week 3 at Collinsville — rushing TD

Week 4 vs. Belleville West — kickoff return TD

Week 5 at Edwardsville — receiving TD

Week 6 vs. Belleville East — receiving TD

Week 7 at O’Fallon — 2 receiving TDs

Week 8 vs. Granite City — receiving TD, interception return TD