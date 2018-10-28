AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: October 26, 2018

Taylor and Wirth

Taylor broke the Marquette Catholic record for most kills in a season in the Explorers’ sweep of East Alton-Wood River on Oct. 17. The Marquette senior finished with 13 kills against the Oilers and entered this week with 249 kills, surpassing the old mark of 240 set in 2005 by Natalie Jaeger.

TAYLOR’S STATISTICS

Senior year – 260 kills, 22 service aces, 82 service points, 133 digs, 24 blocks

Junior year – 200 kills, 86 blocks, 36 digs

Sophomore year – 90 kills, 50 blocks, 38 digs

Cross Country | Janelynn Wirth

Wirth helped the Roxana girls cross country team win its first South Central Conference title since 2011, placing fourth in 20:50 at the conference meet on Oct. 15 in Brighton. The sophomore earned all-SCC honors for the first time. Wirth also helped the Shells finish second in the Class 1A Freeburg Regional on Oct. 20 and qualify for the St. Teresa Sectional.

TOP 5 TIMES OF ‘18

19:40 – Peoria Invitational (Sept. 29)

20:22 – Freeburg Invitational (Sept. 22)

20:26 – Class 1A Freeburg Regional (Oct. 20)

20:40 – First to the Finish Invitational (Sept. 8)

20:48 – Granite City Invitational (Sept. 1)

