AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: September 28, 2018

Turbyfill and Hemann

Noah Turbyfill | Football

Turbyfill helped the Civic Memorial football team snap a seven-game Mississippi Valley Conference losing streak by turning in a strong performance in a home game against the Waterloo Bulldogs on Sept. 21. The junior quarterback threw for 119 yards and scored a touchdown to lift CM to a 20-7 win. The Eagles picked up their first MVC victory since Oct. 7, 2016, when they beat Waterloo 20-15.

TURBYFILL'S SEASON STATISTICS

Passing – 53 for 101, 619 yards, 4 TDs

Rushing – 11 carries, 40 yards, 2 TDs

Nick Hemann | Soccer

Hemann recorded a pair of shutouts in goal against Edwardsville and Freeburg last week. The Marquette Catholic senior goalkeeper helped his team finish in a 0-0 tie against the Tigers on Sept. 18 at Edwardsville and pull off a 3-0 home victory over Freeburg two days later. Hemann is one of numerous returning players from last year's Class 1A state championship squad.

HEMANN'S SEASON STATS

9-0-4 record, 8 shutouts, 8 goals allowed, 29 saves

