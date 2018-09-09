AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: September 7, 2018

Moore and Glover

Soccer | Ethan Moore

Moore turned in a strong performance at the Carlinville Kickoff Classic, scoring 10 goals in four matches. The East Alton-Wood River sophomore also helped his team place fifth in the 12-team tournament after the Oilers beat Athens 5-3 in the fifth-place match. Moore was EA-WR’s top scorer last year with 24 goals.

STATISTICS AT CARLINVILLE CLASSIC

Father McGivney JV — 3 goals

Jersey ­— 2 goals

Hillsboro — 1 goal

Athens — 4 goals

Football | Alex Glover

Glover, a senior defensive back for CM, had a crucial series to help seal the Eagles’ 8-0 victory over rival East Alton-Wood River on Aug. 31 at Lewis Hauser Field. With CM clinging to the 8-0 lead in the fourth quarter, Glover made a touchdown-saving tackle at the 1-yard line. Then, on third-and-1 at the 1-yard line, Glover recovered an Oilers fumble, essentially locking down the victory for the Eagles.

2018 STATISTICS

Week 1 vs. Marquette — 4 tackles, 2 assists, 6 total tackles

Week 2 vs. EA-WR — 3 tackles, 1 assist, 4 total tackles, fumble recovery

