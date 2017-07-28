Akals make waves for Sharks

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Cole Akal competes in a meet against Water Works earlier in the season. He and his younger brother, Caden, helped the Summers-Port Sharks win their 23rd straight SWISA title this summer.

Cole and Caden Akal had reason to be thrilled when they left Paddlers Pool in Granite City on July 23.

The brothers found out their Summers-Port swimming team has won another SWISA championship. The Sharks placed first in 24 events and won the five-team meet with 1,967.5 points to capture their 23rd straight league crown.

“I’m just happy we pulled it out,” Caden said.

Summers-Port, which scored 1,044 points in the boys division and 923.5 in the girls division, also won the SWISA regular season championship with a 3-0 record.

“The team is a great experience,” Cole said. “I’ve always been a part of this team. It’s my first swimming experience on this team and I’ve grown up with a lot of these people with my brother included. I’ve really grown to become friends with a lot of them. Seeing another win like this is really something special.”

The Akals helped the Sharks win another SWISA title by being part of two winning relay teams in the 15-18 boys division. They helped the 200-meter medley relay team place first in 1:53.85 and the 200-meter freestyle relay squad come out on top in 1:43.27.

“There’s definitely something to be said after suffering through those long practices,” Caden said. “We go through all of that pain. When you get there and win all of these relays, there’s nothing like it.”

Matthew Daniel and Noah Clancy also competed in both relays.

“Us four guys on the relay team have really become great friends because all four of us are on the same winter team as we are on the summer team,” Cole said. “So it’s an incredible bond that we have because we spent all year together each day for three hours a day. We all go to school together, also. I know Caden is my brother, but the rest are my brothers, too.”

Caden, 16, also finished second in the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter intermediate medley and third in the 100-meter backstroke and came one place shy of getting a High Point award. Cole, 17, placed third in the 100-meter freestyle and the 50-meter freestyle and sixth in the 50-meter butterfly.

Summers-Port coach Nancy Miller said she was thrilled her team won both relay events in the 15-18 boys division.

“That’s a sweet thing to do because it’s very competitive with the boys and they sure like to win those relays,” she said.

The Sharks had three swimmers with five first-place finishes — Daniel and Clancy in the 15-18 division and Stephen Stobbs in the 9-10 boys division. Anna Moehn (13-14 girls) and Jake Roth (13-14 boys) each had three first-place finishes. Summers-Port also got wins from Luke Daniel (13-14 boys), Eleanor Schuler (11-12 girls) and Ginny Schranck (15-18 girls) and its 15-18 girls medley and freestyle relay teams.

The Akals have been valuable to the Sharks all summer long. In Summers-Port’s season-opening meet at Water Works on June 15, they helped the 200-meter medley relay team swim a pool record time of 2:07. They each had five first-place finishes against Sunset Hills on June 22 and were part of four winning relay teams in the SWISA Relays on June 26.

Cole and Caden started competing with the Sharks in 2006. Summers-Port has won the SWISA title every year since the Akals joined the team.

“I really enjoy doing it,” Cole said. “It’s a lot of fun to come out here with my friends each year and have fun during the summer and swim.”

Cole said he joined Summers-Port so he can follow into the footsteps of his father, Garth.

“My dad was a swimmer growing up,” he said. “He really enjoyed it, so he enrolled me onto the swimming team. It worked out that way.”

Caden said at first, he didn’t want to swim after Cole signed up.

“My mom had me to go watch,” he said. “I saw a kid my age swimming in there and I said, ‘You know what? He’s my age. I can do it.’ So I went and jumped in and Nancy let me swim.”

The Akals competed with the Alton High boys swimming team last winter. At the IHSA Springfield Sectional in February, Caden placed fourth in the 50-yard freestyle and Cole was fifth in the 100-yard freestyle. They also helped the 200-yard medley team finish second.

