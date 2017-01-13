Alderman wins Ray Eliot Award

Alton director of athletics Jeff Alderman has dedicated much of his life to education, athletics and the game of football. It’s brought him much joy, unbreakable bonds with mentors, peers and pupils and now it’s earned him a prodigious honor — the Ray Eliot Award.

The Ray Eliot Award is a meritorious honor bestowed by the IHSA and the Coaches Hall of Fame and named for a man whose nickname was “Mr. Illini.”

Alderman, whose career dates back to 1980, when he student-taught and coached at Griffin High School in Springfield, then an all-boys’ school, is honored and humbled by receiving the award.

He will be honored at a luncheon the weekend of April 1 at the Illinois Coaches Association clinic at U of I.

“First of all, I was very surprised,” Alderman said. “It’s humbling, an award named after Ray Eliot — and anybody who knows the history of the University of Illinois football knows what an integral part he had in football at the university and the state of Illinois. It’s really a humbling honor to be honored by your peers as someone who has served the game. It’s a game we all love and I certainly owe it a lot; my family certainly owes a lot to high school football and it’s an outstanding honor.”

Eliot played football at U of I, then was the head football coach at Illinois College from 1933-36 and coached baseball there from ‘33-37. He returned to the Illini as a line coach for the football team from ‘37-41 and was then head coach from ‘42-59. He led them to three Big Ten titles in 1946, ‘51 and ‘53 and a pair of Rose Bowl wins in ‘47 and ‘52. He compiled an 83-73-11 mark during his time at the helm of the Illini.

He was also an associate athletics director and an interim athletics director at U of I. Eliot died in 1980 of an apparent heart attack in Urbana. He was 74 years old.

His tireless dedication to the sport of football and the state of Illinois spurred the Ray Eliot Award to begin in 1978. Along the way there have been numerous recipients of the award, including Ronald Reagan winning an honorary edition in 1981 while he was president.

EA-WR grad and former IHSA executive director Levere “Liz” Astroth won it in 1991.

It’s reserved for those individuals who have shown exemplary efforts to the sport of football through longevity and along the way have earned the utmost respect from the people around them.

“Everybody gets caught up in wins and losses and success in that way, but the game of high school football is far more than that,” Alderman said. “It’s taking young people and using the game as a vehicle to hopefully teach them responsibility and accountability and things that will carry through all facets of their lives, not only their jobs, but their personal lives. That’s what football did for me and I hope I’ve been able to touch a few kids with it the same way I was. I was fortunate to have outstanding coaches and people that coached me and I was able to work with. It’s why I chose this profession.”

Alderman’s passion for football truly began when he was a player at Petersburg PORTA High School. His head coach there had a profound effect on him and he’s been attempting to duplicate that with countless players ever since as a coach himself.

“I went to Petersburg PORTA High School and graduated in 1976,” Alderman said. “My head coach was Jack Coil, who has since passed away, but coach Coil had a great impact on my life and is a big reason why I’m in this profession.”

He started at Griffin High, now Sacred Heart-Griffin, in 1980. He student-taught there, was assistant football coach, assistant freshman basketball coach and assistant baseball coach.

From there his career has taken him to such places as East Peoria High, where he was an assistant in football and baseball, MacMurray College as a defensive and offensive coordinator and Evansville University, where he was a D-line coach.

His first head coaching job came at Jacksonville Routt, where he was head football coach, head baseball coach and AD. Alderman was the head football coach at Southwestern High School from 1994-98, when he led the Piasa Birds to three straight berths in the Class 3A IHSA playoffs from ‘96-98.

He then went to Dunlap High for 13 years and coached football for 10 of those years. He was also an assistant principal and AD at Dunlap Middle School. He went 58-43 at Dunlap and led the Eagles to seven postseason berths.

Alderman returned to the Riverbend in 2012 to become football coach and AD at Alton. He coached football from ‘12-14 before stepping down to focus on his AD duties. He led the Birds to a 5-4 mark in ‘14, their first winning campaign in 8 years, but unfortunately they failed to accrue enough points to qualify for the playoffs.

He’s enjoyed his return to the area, getting to reconnect with former Southwestern players and influence a crop of AHS students.

“Probably the neatest thing for me to come back to this area is to reconnect with so many kids from Southwestern and touch kids here in Alton,” Alderman said.

“Those are the best memories, seeing young people who have grown up and done something. Not to be bragging, but there are things that kids have told me I said that I don’t remember saying, but it meant a lot to them and had an impact on them. That’s really the neatest thing about this job.”

Maybe an old coaching adage Alderman quoted sums up the best reason why he’s the ‘17 Ray Eliot Award recipient. He’s forged many special relationships over the years and those connections have chose to honor him for what he’s meant to them.

“I don’t think the general person off the street understands — and this is an old adage that I didn’t come up with — it’s not Xs and Os, it’s Jimmys and Joes,” he said. “It’s how you treat young people and how they respond to you that really makes a difference in the game of football.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter