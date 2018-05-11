Alton alumni baseball game creating a buzz

When Joe Roderick came up with the idea of having an Alton High baseball alumni game, he couldn’t have imagined the outpouring of support he’d receive.

The 2003 AHS grad has gotten plenty of sponsorships, players, coaches, even a food truck and kids activities for the inaugural event at noon Saturday, June 2, at the Alton High field.

“I would have been happy in the beginning if we would have gotten 20 guys out there,” Roderick said. “Right now, we have 39 guys set to play, 5 coaches and any assistant coaches they want to bring, and an equipment manager.”

Roderick was inspired after seeing the success of local alumni football games, like the one between Civic Memorial and East Alton-Wood River last summer. Money raised from the event will benefit the Redbird baseball program.

“The plan is to raise a lot of money for the program and have a really fun day and see how much bigger we can make this in years to come,” Roderick said. “What (Todd) Haug’s doing at this new facility is meant to keep growing and expanding and hopefully we’re able to raise some money to help with that.”

Players from odd graduating years will battle players from even graduating years, and players from each of the four living AHS coaches will be represented. All four coaches — Scott Posey (1988-93), Mike Bellm (1994-06), Scott Harper (2007-08) and Todd Haug (2009-present) — will be in the dugouts June 2. Former assistant coach John Ducey has confirmed he will help out, too.

“Harper is busy with his Roxana program, so to get quick responses from him has been great,” Roderick said. “Bellm and Haug have been great through all this and I didn’t even know who Scott Posey was. He left Alton before I started there, but I called him and told him and he was thrilled about it. He wanted to know if any of his players would be a part of it and one is (Jason Harmon), along with his equipment manager (Larry Nickel).”

Pig on a Wing of Jerseyville will have its food truck on site. Roderick is also hoping to get a snow cone truck for children, along with honor students from the high school who need volunteer hours to do activities like face-painting.

There will be a 50/50 raffle and silent auction items donated from local businesses, along with autographed items from the Cardinals and Blues and possibly some Cardinals tickets.

“Bryan Hudson is going to be donating some stuff,” Roderick said.

Black’s Sporting Goods has really stepped up, offering an online store where players can order customized jerseys for family members, too. That runs through this Sunday.

“Black’s Sporting Goods, who has been incredible from helping design the jerseys and hats, has opened a team store where guys can go get pants, belts, socks and then personalized jerseys for their kids,” Roderick said. “My son can have an Alton shirt that says Roderick, No. 35, out there that day.”

For players and their families, the game extends more than just one day. On June 1, there will be a uniform pickup at Alton Sports Tap where Roderick hopes players will stick around, socialize, and eat dinner. Beginning at 5 p.m. June 2, the back room at Time Out Lounge in Alton will be available for an after-party.

“It’s become more than just a nine-inning baseball game,” he said.

Rosters

ODD YEARS

Jason Harmon (1991)

Matt Dorner (2001)

Jimmy Bertoletti (2001)

Joe Roderick (2003)

Steven Stone (2003)

A.J. Anderson (2003)

Tommy Gillette (2003)

Chris Mendenhall (2005)

Jake Anderson (2005)

A.J. Baggio (2005)

Chris Kreider (2005)

Adam Osborne (2005)

John Kozonasky (2005)

Olen Witcher (2005)

Klint Dix (2005)

Matt Halliday (2013)

Austin Stilts (2013)

Ron Wisnasky (2013)

Drake Hampton (2015)

Noah Zumbaum (2017)

EVEN YEARS

Mark Cannon (2000)

Andrew Johnson (2000)

Nate Towse (2002)

Jeremy Bond (2002)

Brian Estes (2004)

Nick Pichee (2004)

Chris Scoggins (2004)

Josh Watson (2006)

Matt Scoggins (2006)

Cody Fry (2006)

Chris Campbell (2006)

Randall Pichee (2008)

A.J. Pfeifer (2008)

Brent Phelps (2008)

Tanner Miles (2012)

Jordan Bodenbach (2012)

Jacob Kanallakan (2016)

Jake St Peters (2016)

Seth Boschert (2016)

SPONSORS

Black’s Sporting Goods

Ryan Kelley - The St. Louis Home Loan Expert

Mungenast Alton Toyota

Time Out Lounge

Gori Julian & Associates

Estes Home Improvements

Bristow’s Automotive

Dr. Frank C. Bemis & Associates Chiropractors

McCormick Physical Therapy & Athletic Rehab LLC

Rolling Hills Golf Course

Spencer T. Olin Golf Course

Gerard Fischer and Associates LLC

St. Peters Hardware & Rental

Alton Sports Tap

Schwartzkopf Printing LLC

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter