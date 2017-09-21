Alton Athletics HOF finalizes ‘17 class

The seventh class of the Alton High School Athletics Hall of Fame was finalized on Wednesday.

There will be three teams and five individuals entering in this year’s class, which will be celebrated with an enshrinement ceremony at halftime of the Redbird boys basketball game on Nov. 22. The basketball game is part of the annual Alton Tipoff Classic.

The 2017 class, their main sports and graduation years are:

Leon Huff, boys basketball, 1968;

Ron Caldwell, boys basketball, 1971;

Terry Winston, boys track and field, 1989;

Ashley (Cox) Purkey, girls bowling, 2003;

Joe Hook, football and softball coach, assistant athletics director, creator of AHS Athletics HOF, 1973;

1960 state champion 880-yard relay team boys track (Ron Ayres, Marvin Bock, B.B. Gater, Mike Yavorski)

1965 state champion 1-mile relay team boys track (Percy Clark, Phil Dourson, Jeff Bernard, Maurice Pittman)

1970 state champion 1-mile relay team boys track (Lester “Bo” Scott, Bobby Rogers, Rodger Bower, Milton Johnson)

Huff and Caldwell were both standout basketball players for the Redbirds who went onto playing careers at Drake University. Both were also Alton Exchange Club Players of the Year — Huff in ‘68 and Caldwell in ‘71.

Caldwell is No. 7 on the all-time scoring list for Alton with 1,180 points. He is the older brother of John “Main” Smith and Larry Smith and the father of Kevin Caldwell, Sr. and uncle of Marlon Crawford, who are all in the top 10 all-time scoring. Larry Smith was a ‘15 entry into the HOF. Caldwell was also named to the All-Metro team his senior season and eventually enjoyed an overseas career after playing at Drake. His grandson, Kevin Caldwell, Jr., is a senior player for Alton football and basketball.

Huff is considered one of the best big men of all-time at AHS. He enjoyed plenty of success after his time with the Redbirds, too. He was named to the all-decade team for the 1970s as a forward at Drake and went on to a professional career in Europe, which included championships in Finland in 1981 and ‘83. He became a coach in Finland and still resides there. He is the grandfather of Dallas Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Winston earned second place and eighth place state medals in 110-meter high hurdles for the Birds during his career. He was second in 1988 and eighth in 1989. He helped Alton finish fifth in the team standings at state in ‘89, the program’s best finish at state since 1975 when it was also fifth. Winston later was a three-year letterman at South Carolina before beginning a 19-year collegiate coaching career. He coached at Marshall, Missouri State, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Louisville and Wake Forest. Winson coached Randy Moss on the track team at Marshall.

Cox was a successful bowler at AHS, earning a pair of top-10 finishes at state in her career. She was sixth in 2002 and fourth in 2003 at state for the Redbirds. Her efforts in ‘03 helped Alton finish 10th at state in the team standings. After high school she bowled for the Wichita State Shockers, helping lead them to a national championship in 2007. Cox currently bowls on the Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Tour and works as a propulsion engineer at Boeing in St. Louis.

Hook enters the AHS Athletics HOF falling under many different criteria. A 1973 graduate, he played football during his playing days and later continued his career at Alton as a longtime coach and administrator. He coached both softball and football for the Redbirds — leading the gridders to six consecutive playoff appearances from 2001-06 — before finishing up his career at AHS as the assistant athletics director. Hook started the HOF in 2011 during his time as assistant AD. He retired from Alton District No. 7 following the ‘15-16 school year after over 30 years of service and had a lasting impact on many of the current coaches at AHS.

Committee members for the Alton Athletics HOF include, Alton AD Jeff Alderman, assistant AD Eric Roberson, administrator Mike Brey, teachers/coaches Scott Harper and Dan Carter, community member/coach Terry Mitchell, community members Stan McAfoos, Oscar Wallace and Steve Porter and media member Bill Roseberry.

There are now 15 teams, 9 coaches, 44 individuals and 1 friend of athletics included in the HOF.

Community members are urged to nominate quality individuals and top teams annually. Visit www.altonathletics.org to find qualifications for HOF members, nomination forms and bios on the current HOFers.

Hall of Fame members

CLASS OF 2011

TEAMS

1958 Boys’ Cross Country

1969 Boys’ Track and Field

COACHES

Neal Schmelzel

Jim Wigger

INDIVIDUALS

Whitney Cox

Louis Enos

Leroy “Fats” Harrison

Argalious “Gale” Murphy

Oscar Wallace

Mike Yavorski

CLASS OF 2012

TEAMS

1963 Boys’ Track and Field

1964 Boys’ Track and Field

1970 Football

COACHES

Mary Bowling

Ray “Pop” Jackson

Wayne Tyler

INDIVIDUALS

B.B. Gater

Mike Hunter

Andrew Johnson

Milton Johnson

Archie Kodros

Larry Perry

Lester “Bo” Scott

Cathy Snipes

Katie Wilson

CLASS OF 2013

TEAMS

1951 Baseball

1954-55 Boys’ Basketball

COACHES

Stan McAfoos

Larry Overath

INDIVIDUALS

Charles “Dink” Black

Bill Lyons

Maurice Pittman

Jessica Stockard

Avery Wallace

CLASS OF 2014

TEAMS

1984 Boys’ Soccer

INDIVIDUALS

Brad Baker

Camie Bechtold

Carrie Bechtold

Bobby Everage

Wade Lowe

Floyd C. Raglin

Bill “Red” Schmitt

Rob Simpson

Gene Velloff

CLASS OF 2015

TEAMS

1968 Football

COACHES

Ed Yonkus

INDIVIDUALS

Larry Ceppenati

Gary Hagen

Frank Holmes

George “Pee Wee” Hunt

Mike Jeffries

Larry Smith

FRIENDS OF ATHLETICS

Dave Delawder

CLASS OF 2016

TEAMS

1969 Boys’ Track and Field 880-yard relay team

2000-01 Boys’ Basketball

INDIVIDUALS

Robert Astroth

Larry Jeffries

Lindsay Kennedy

Kavon Lacey

Gerald “Scooter” Wilson

