Alton Athletics HOF finalizes 2018 class

The Alton Athletics Hall of Fame finalized its 2018 induction class on Thursday and will feature two individuals and two teams.

Former boys basketball standout Leroy Stampley and wrestler Taylor McGiffen are the individuals, joining the 1972 AHS baseball team and 2003 softball team. It’s the eighth class for the HOF, which was created in 2011.

The enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 21 during halftime of the Redbird boys basketball game of the Alton Tip-Off Classic.

Stampley is a 1976 AHS graduate. He was a 1,000 point scorer during his time playing with the Birds, the ‘76 Alton Exchange Club Player of the Year and earned first-team All-Metro in the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Only five players were chosen All-Metro from St. Louis and the metro east. Stampley averaged 19 points per game as a senior and was also an all-state selection.

He went on to star at Pensacola Junior College for two years and transferred to Loyola Chicago for his final two collegiate seasons. Stampley averaged 20.3 ppg as a senior to lead the Ramblers, who qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

He was the 88th player selected in the 1980 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, but never played in the NBA.

McGiffen, a 2012 AHS graduate, is second in all-time wins for the wrestling program with 138. He joins HOFer Wade Lowe as the only two-time state medalist in school history. He finished third in 2011 at 189 pounds and then second at 182 pounds in 2012. His second place finish matches William Vahle (1938) and Everett Johnesee (1940) as the highest placement in program history.

The 1972 baseball team finished second at the state tournament, compiling a 20-8 mark. The Redbirds fell 4-3 in nine innings to Skokie (Niles West) in the state championship game in front of approximately 3,400 fans at Meinen Field in Peoria.

Alton overcame three different three-run deficits to come back and win during the postseason and propel itself to the finals. Mike Rainier and Kim Shearburn were named to the all-state tournament team. Rainier posted a then state record with three triples in three state games.

The ‘72 Birds were coached by AHS HOFer Wayne Tyler.

The final 2018 HOF inductee is the ‘03 softball team. The Redbirds went 32-5 that season, still a record for the most wins of any team on the boys or girls side in school history.

Alton won the Triad Tournament that year and had six all-Southwestern Conference selections. The Redbirds had a perfect game and four no-hitters in the circle and pitcher Melinda Flowers set the program record for wins with 24.

Three of Alton’s five losses were by one run, including two of those five losses to eventual Class AA state champion Belleville East.

The HOF committee is comprised of chairman and assistant athletics director Eric Roberson, AD Jeff Alderman, assistant principal Mike Brey, softball coach Dan Carter, baseball coach Scott Harper, media member Bill Roseberry and community members Stan McAfoos, Terry Mitchell, Oscar Wallace and Steve Porter.

To fill out a nomination form for potential HOF candidates, visit www.altonathletics.org.

Hall of Fame members

CLASS OF 2011

TEAMS

1958 Boys Cross Country

1969 Boys Track and Field

COACHES

Neal Schmelzel

Jim Wigger

INDIVIDUALS

Whitney Cox

Louis Enos

Leroy “Fats” Harrison

Argalious “Gail” Murphy

Oscar Wallace

Mike Yavorski

CLASS OF 2012

TEAMS

1963 Boys Track and Field

1964 Boys Track and Field

1970 Football

COACHES

Mary Bowling

Ray “Pop” Jackson

Wayne Tyler

INDIVIDUALS

B.B. Gater

Mike Hunter

Andrew Johnson

Milton Johnson

Archie Kodros

Larry Perry

Lester “Bo” Scott

Cathy Snipes

Katie Wilson

CLASS OF 2013

TEAMS

1951 Baseball

1954-55 Boys Basketball

COACHES

Stan McAfoos

Larry Overath

INDIVIDUALS

Charles “Dink” Black

Bill Lyons

Maurice Pittman

Jessica Stockard

Avery Wallace

CLASS OF 2014

TEAMS

1984 Boys Soccer

INDIVIDUALS

Brad Baker

Camie Bechtold

Carrie Bechtold

Bobby Everage

Wade Lowe

Floyd C. Raglin

Bill “Red” Schmitt

Rob Simpson

Gene Velloff

CLASS OF 2015

TEAMS

1968 Football

COACHES

Ed Yonkus

INDIVIDUALS

Larry Ceppenati

Gary Hagen

Frank Holmes

George “Pee Wee” Hunt

Mike Jeffries

Larry Smith

FRIENDS OF ATHLETICS

Dave Delawder

CLASS OF 2016

TEAMS

1969 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team

2000-01 Boys Basketball

INDIVIDUALS

Robert Astroth

Larry Jeffries

Lindsay Kennedy

Kavon Lacey

Gerald “Scooter” Wilson

CLASS OF 2017

TEAMS

1960 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team

1965 Boys Track and Field mile relay team

1970 Boys Track and Field mile relay team

INDIVIDUALS

Ron Caldwell

Ashley Cox

Joe Hook

Leon Huff

Terry Winston

CLASS OF 2018

TEAMS

1972 Baseball

2003 Softball

INDIVIDUALS

Taylor McGiffen

Leroy Stampley

