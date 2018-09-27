Alton Athletics HOF finalizes 2018 class

The Alton Athletics Hall of Fame finalized its 2018 induction class on Thursday and will feature two individuals and two teams.
Former boys basketball standout Leroy Stampley and wrestler Taylor McGiffen are the individuals, joining the 1972 AHS baseball team and 2003 softball team. It’s the eighth class for the HOF, which was created in 2011.
The enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 21 during halftime of the Redbird boys basketball game of the Alton Tip-Off Classic.
Stampley is a 1976 AHS graduate. He was a 1,000 point scorer during his time playing with the Birds, the ‘76 Alton Exchange Club Player of the Year and earned first-team All-Metro in the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Only five players were chosen All-Metro from St. Louis and the metro east. Stampley averaged 19 points per game as a senior and was also an all-state selection.
He went on to star at Pensacola Junior College for two years and transferred to Loyola Chicago for his final two collegiate seasons. Stampley averaged 20.3 ppg as a senior to lead the Ramblers, who qualified for the NCAA Tournament.
He was the 88th player selected in the 1980 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns, but never played in the NBA.
McGiffen, a 2012 AHS graduate, is second in all-time wins for the wrestling program with 138. He joins HOFer Wade Lowe as the only two-time state medalist in school history. He finished third in 2011 at 189 pounds and then second at 182 pounds in 2012. His second place finish matches William Vahle (1938) and Everett Johnesee (1940) as the highest placement in program history.
The 1972 baseball team finished second at the state tournament, compiling a 20-8 mark. The Redbirds fell 4-3 in nine innings to Skokie (Niles West) in the state championship game in front of approximately 3,400 fans at Meinen Field in Peoria.
Alton overcame three different three-run deficits to come back and win during the postseason and propel itself to the finals. Mike Rainier and Kim Shearburn were named to the all-state tournament team. Rainier posted a then state record with three triples in three state games.
The ‘72 Birds were coached by AHS HOFer Wayne Tyler.
The final 2018 HOF inductee is the ‘03 softball team. The Redbirds went 32-5 that season, still a record for the most wins of any team on the boys or girls side in school history.
Alton won the Triad Tournament that year and had six all-Southwestern Conference selections. The Redbirds had a perfect game and four no-hitters in the circle and pitcher Melinda Flowers set the program record for wins with 24.
Three of Alton’s five losses were by one run, including two of those five losses to eventual Class AA state champion Belleville East.
The HOF committee is comprised of chairman and assistant athletics director Eric Roberson, AD Jeff Alderman, assistant principal Mike Brey, softball coach Dan Carter, baseball coach Scott Harper, media member Bill Roseberry and community members Stan McAfoos, Terry Mitchell, Oscar Wallace and Steve Porter.
To fill out a nomination form for potential HOF candidates, visit www.altonathletics.org.
Hall of Fame members
CLASS OF 2011
TEAMS
1958 Boys Cross Country
1969 Boys Track and Field
COACHES
Neal Schmelzel
Jim Wigger
INDIVIDUALS
Whitney Cox
Louis Enos
Leroy “Fats” Harrison
Argalious “Gail” Murphy
Oscar Wallace
Mike Yavorski
CLASS OF 2012
TEAMS
1963 Boys Track and Field
1964 Boys Track and Field
1970 Football
COACHES
Mary Bowling
Ray “Pop” Jackson
Wayne Tyler
INDIVIDUALS
B.B. Gater
Mike Hunter
Andrew Johnson
Milton Johnson
Archie Kodros
Larry Perry
Lester “Bo” Scott
Cathy Snipes
Katie Wilson
CLASS OF 2013
TEAMS
1951 Baseball
1954-55 Boys Basketball
COACHES
Stan McAfoos
Larry Overath
INDIVIDUALS
Charles “Dink” Black
Bill Lyons
Maurice Pittman
Jessica Stockard
Avery Wallace
CLASS OF 2014
TEAMS
1984 Boys Soccer
INDIVIDUALS
Brad Baker
Camie Bechtold
Carrie Bechtold
Bobby Everage
Wade Lowe
Floyd C. Raglin
Bill “Red” Schmitt
Rob Simpson
Gene Velloff
CLASS OF 2015
TEAMS
1968 Football
COACHES
Ed Yonkus
INDIVIDUALS
Larry Ceppenati
Gary Hagen
Frank Holmes
George “Pee Wee” Hunt
Mike Jeffries
Larry Smith
FRIENDS OF ATHLETICS
Dave Delawder
CLASS OF 2016
TEAMS
1969 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team
2000-01 Boys Basketball
INDIVIDUALS
Robert Astroth
Larry Jeffries
Lindsay Kennedy
Kavon Lacey
Gerald “Scooter” Wilson
CLASS OF 2017
TEAMS
1960 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team
1965 Boys Track and Field mile relay team
1970 Boys Track and Field mile relay team
INDIVIDUALS
Ron Caldwell
Ashley Cox
Joe Hook
Leon Huff
Terry Winston
CLASS OF 2018
TEAMS
1972 Baseball
2003 Softball
INDIVIDUALS
Taylor McGiffen
Leroy Stampley
Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter