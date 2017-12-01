Alton Hall of Fame inducts seventh class

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

As an Alton High grad, I take pride in the Alton Athletics Hall of Fame.

I’m in a position where I can catch up with some of the former Redbird greats, hear their stories from the past and find out what they’re up to now. On Nov. 22, I did just that as the 2017 class was inducted into the special fraternity.

This was the seventh class for the HOF, which included three teams and five individuals. At the forefront of the newest group was Joe Hook. He was the creator of the HOF, a 1973 AHS graduate, and he worked in the school district for more than 30 years before retiring in 2016.

He played football, wrestled and was on the track and field team during his prep career. As a teacher and coach he was at the helm of the Alton football team for 11 seasons, including 6 straight playoff appearances from 2001-06 and also spent 10 years as the head softball coach for the Redbirds.

In 2011 while the assistant athletics director at Alton, Hook started the HOF and it’s been flourishing ever since.

He was joined by a respected group at this year’s induction ceremony. Leon Huff (Class of ‘68; boys basketball), Ron Caldwell (Class of ‘71; boys basketball), Terry Winston (Class of ‘89; boys track and field) and Ashley (Cox) Purkey (Class of ‘03; girls bowling), along with three state championship boys track relay teams.

The 880-yard relay team of 1960, composed of Ron Ayres, Marvin Bock, Mike Yavorski and B.B. Gater; the ‘65 mile relay of Percy Clark, Phil Dourson, Jeff Bernard and Maurice Pittman; and the ‘70 mile relay quartet of Lester “Bo” Scott, Bobby Rogers, Roger Bower and Milton Johnson were all inducted. Yavorski, Gater, Pittman, Scott and Johnson are also already in as individuals.

Besides Hook, Cox was the only other individual honoree on hand for the induction ceremony. Everyone else was represented by friends or family.

She enjoyed a stellar bowling career that included a pair of top-10 finishes at state. She was sixth in 2002 and fourth in 2003 at state for the Redbirds. Her efforts in ‘03 helped Alton finish 10th at state in the team standings. She went on to bowl at Wichita State, where she was part of the 2007 national championship team.

Cox bowls on the Professional Women’s Bowling Association Tour and works as a propulsion engineer at Boeing in St. Louis.

She was excited to join her older sister Whitney in the Alton HOF. Whitney was part of the inaugural 2011 class for winning an individual state championship with the Redbirds in 2001.

“It’s a huge honor,” Cox said. “My sister (Whitney) got inducted in the first year, so I was kind of waiting for when it might be my turn. I’m glad I finally got in because it’s a huge honor.

“After I came to (Whitney’s) induction ceremony in 2011 it was something I really wanted to do and was hoping eventually I’d get in.”

Huff and Caldwell enjoyed outstanding basketball careers with the Redbirds. Both earned Alton Exchange Club Player of the Year honors during their careers. Caldwell was a first-team all-state selection in ‘71, while Huff was an honorable mention all-state in ‘68.

Both of them went on to play collegiately at Drake University and Huff continued a solid career in Finland as a professional. Caldwell remains No. 7 on the all-time scoring list at AHS with 1,180 points. He joins his younger brother Larry Smith, a 2015 inductee, in the HOF.

Caldwell resides in Iowa now, while Huff has lived in Finland since moving there in 1975.

Caldwell’s aunt Nancy Harris was his representative, while Huff’s daughter, Dawn Elliott, was on hand to represent him at the induction ceremony. Elliott is also the mother of Dallas Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott, who is Huff’s grandson.

She was happy to represent her dad on Nov. 22.

“We’re very proud of him and very excited,” Elliott said. “Somebody needed to be here for him and I just live over on the other side of the river, so I came for him.

“He really would have liked to have made the trip but couldn’t, so I told him I’d stand in for him. It’s quite an honor.”

Huff is dealing with some health issues, but Elliott said he’s doing well.

“He’s getting treatment for prostate cancer right now, but his last treatment was Friday and he’s doing well,” Elliott said.

Winston was also unable to attend the ceremonies. Terry Mitchell, a former coach to Winston and a member of the HOF induction committee, accepted the plaque at the on-court ceremonies.

Winston earned second-place and eighth-place state medals in 110-meter high hurdles for the Birds during his career. He was second in 1988 and eighth in 1989. He helped Alton finish fifth in the team standings at state in ‘89, the program’s best finish at state since 1975.

Winston later was a three-year letterman at South Carolina before beginning a 19-year collegiate coaching career. He coached at Marshall, Missouri State, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Louisville and Wake Forest. Winston coached Randy Moss on the track team at Marshall.

The AHS boys track and field program has failed to finish in the top 10 as a team again since ‘89, but going back their success is historic.

Head coach Jim Wigger led the Redbird tracksters to three team state championships in the 60s, along with countless individual state titles. Wigger was part of the ‘11 inaugural HOF class and was on hand Nov. 22 to watch his three relay teams enter. All of the state champs from the Wigger era are now in the HOF.

Bock was present to represent the 880-yard foursome, while Clark stood for the ‘65 mile relay and Scott and Rogers were both on hand for the ‘70 mile quartet.

To be honest, I was most excited to catch up with the track athletes and Wigger to find out what made them so dominant.

“We had some good coaches and I guess the biggest thing is I didn’t see my wife too often,” Wigger said. “We’d stay out there until dark and everybody was really fired up and got into it. I was a runner not too long before that myself in the military and that helped too, but I hit it pretty lucky just to be around a bunch of guys like that.”

Scott, who also entered as an individual in the HOF in 2012, gave a lot of credit to Wigger for the program’s success, as did Rogers.

“You just give coach Wigger a lot of credit,” Scott said. “We had a great group of guys we came up with and a great coach in Jim Wigger and that ‘70 team we had was awesome. We had 8 guys running under 48 in the quarter.”

“We talk about track and coach Wigger and some of the creative track techniques he was teaching back in the ‘60s and ‘70s, it just made for great friendships, relationships and camaraderie that we had with those relay teams and the whole track program period,” Rogers said. “We had a group of guys that were all in to do whatever we needed to do to be winners.”

It was just a special time to be around track and field in Alton and something that is cemented in the history books for the Redbirds. The HOF lets those great athletes live on in the spotlight.

There are 16 individuals, 7 teams and Wigger as a coach representing Alton track in the HOF.

Of course when you’re that good, you’ve got to have some confidence and Scott quipped there was plenty of that.

“If I could see the bottom of his feet, I’m going to catch him,” Scott said, chuckling. “That is if I have to, because we were usually already out there trying to stop them from catching my feet.”

During that time, everybody was trying to catch Alton. Rogers attested to that and he’s glad he could be a part of it and now remembered for it with the HOF.

“There’s just a group of kids from about ‘64 to ‘73 that were a great bunch of athletes,” Rogers said. “I don’t know where they came from; I don’t know what was in the water at that time.

“I’m just glad to be here and be a part of this. It was a great class and a great run and I didn’t realize how big of a thing it was until now. I’m 65 years old and just to be around Bo and Oscar (Wallace) and Murph (Gail Murphy), all those guys. They were great, but we were so tight we didn’t realize how great it was. We didn’t realize we were seeing history in the making.”

Now we’ll have to wait until next year to see the type of athletes the 2018 class will bring. I implore people to help the committee by sending in applications for worthy members. Check out advnews.link/2BvfHHr to download an application and help AHS showcase its finest athletes, coaches and contributors.

Hall of Fame members

CLASS OF 2011

TEAMS

1958 Boys Cross Country

1969 Boys Track and Field

COACHES

Neal Schmelzel

Jim Wigger

INDIVIDUALS

Whitney Cox

Louis Enos

Leroy “Fats” Harrison

Argalious “Gail” Murphy

Oscar Wallace

Mike Yavorski

CLASS OF 2012

TEAMS

1963 Boys Track and Field

1964 Boys Track and Field

1970 Football

COACHES

Mary Bowling

Ray “Pop” Jackson

Wayne Tyler

INDIVIDUALS

B.B. Gater

Mike Hunter

Andrew Johnson

Milton Johnson

Archie Kodros

Larry Perry

Lester “Bo” Scott

Cathy Snipes

Katie Wilson

CLASS OF 2013

TEAMS

1951 Baseball

1954-55 Boys Basketball

COACHES

Stan McAfoos

Larry Overath

INDIVIDUALS

Charles “Dink” Black

Bill Lyons

Maurice Pittman

Jessica Stockard

Avery Wallace

CLASS OF 2014

TEAMS

1984 Boys Soccer

INDIVIDUALS

Brad Baker

Camie Bechtold

Carrie Bechtold

Bobby Everage

Wade Lowe

Floyd C. Raglin

Bill “Red” Schmitt

Rob Simpson

Gene Velloff

CLASS OF 2015

TEAMS

1968 Football

COACHES

Ed Yonkus

INDIVIDUALS

Larry Ceppenati

Gary Hagen

Frank Holmes

George “Pee Wee” Hunt

Mike Jeffries

Larry Smith

FRIENDS OF ATHLETICS

Dave Delawder

CLASS OF 2016

TEAMS

1969 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team

2000-01 Boys Basketball

INDIVIDUALS

Robert Astroth

Larry Jeffries

Lindsay Kennedy

Kavon Lacey

Gerald “Scooter” Wilson

CLASS OF 2017

TEAMS

1960 Boys Track and Field 880-yard relay team

1965 Boys Track and Field mile relay team

1970 Boys Track and Field mile relay team

INDIVIDUALS

Ron Caldwell

Ashley Cox

Joe Hook

Leon Huff

Terry Winston

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter