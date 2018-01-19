Alton High’s bowlers look to soar in sectionals

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Alton Redbirds boys bowling team poses with its regional championship trophy after winning the Jersey Regional on Jan. 13. The Redbirds won their second straight regional title and will compete in the Mount Vernon Sectional on Saturday.

Justin Milliman left Tri-County Bowl in Jerseyville all smiles on Jan. 13.

The Alton senior won the Jersey Regional individual championship with a 1,305. He’s the first bowler in school history to capture a regional crown and won his first tournament title in his 11-year bowling career.

“I’ve been close before, but this is like no other,” said Milliman, who won the regional title by 34 pins and missed just 10 spares. “I was so happy when I found out that I won. It was really stressful.”

Milliman also earned a medal for his first-place finish. He got a big round of applause from his Alton teammates, coaches and fans during the awards ceremony.

“Justin Milliman did amazing,” Alton senior Derek Henderson said.

Now, Milliman will look to help the Redbirds qualify for the state tournament for the 11th time in program history and for the fourth time in the last five years. Alton won the Jersey Regional title with a 5,891 and will compete in the Mount Vernon Sectional at 9 a.m. Saturday at NuBowl Lanes in Mount Vernon.

“I’m going to work a lot harder,” Milliman said.

Milliman competed in a league tournament at NuBowl Lanes last year. He said his last trip to the Mount Vernon bowling alley was unsuccessful.

“It was the last Pepsi tournament for my league and I wasn’t used to the lanes,” Milliman said. “I’ve never bowled there before. It was tough for me.”

The Roxana Shells, Sam Cogan and Luke Simmons of Marquette Catholic and Zac Cathorall of Civic Memorial also will represent the Riverbend at sectionals.

The top six teams and top seven individuals not on a state-qualifying team advance to the state tournament at St. Clair Bowl on Jan. 26-27.

The Shells qualified for sectionals as a team for the first time after finishing fourth with a 5,551 in regionals. Christian Bertoletti, a state qualifier last year, finished seventh with a 1,196 to lead Roxana.

Ethan Baumgartner, Logan Wonders, Marcus Hartnett, and Blake Adams are the other Roxana bowlers. All four bowlers will compete at sectionals for the first time.

“It’s really mind-blowing and it doesn’t seem real yet,” Bertoletti said. “I don’t think it has set in until we finally go there.”

Simmons and Cogan became Marquette’s first sectional qualifiers after placing eighth and 18th, respectively, at regionals. Marquette, in its second year of competition, came up one place short of qualifying for sectionals as a team as it finished fifth.

Cathorall finished 14th to become CM’s lone sectional representative. The Eagles, who competed at state last year, finished sixth in regionals.

The top four teams and top 10 individuals not on a sectional-qualifying team advance to the sectional round.

The Redbirds hope to return to state this year after a year hiatus. Last winter, they finished 10th with a 5,951 at the Collinsville Sectional and didn’t have any individual state qualifiers.

“It was pretty disappointing,” Henderson said of last year’s sectional. “I know there was one senior (Tyler Stevenson) on the team last year and he really wanted to go to state. He had done it as an individual, but he wanted the team to go. I’m a senior and I’m really hoping this year that we advance to state as a team. I just hope we carry on the same thought as we did this week.”

The Redbirds are enjoying a strong season that included a first-place finish in the Alton Invitational on Dec. 27 and a 10-5-1 record in dual-match play. They have three bowlers — Henderson, Gavin Taylor and Matt Engdale — averaging over 200.

“The season has been going pretty good,” Taylor said.

Alton was one of three Southwestern Conference teams that won regional titles. Collinsville placed first in the Collinsville Regional and O’Fallon came out on top in the Cahokia Regional.

The Redbirds bowled a 1,065 in the first game to take over first place and never trailed the rest of the way. They shot a 1,025 in the second, a 942 in the third, a 1,074 in the fourth, an 881 in the fifth and a 904 in the sixth. Alton missed a total of 65 spares in the regional.

The Redbirds also got a strong effort from Trevor Vallow. He placed 13th with an 1,155.

“We came in expecting to do well,” Henderson said. “We didn’t want to think too highly of ourselves, but we wanted to stay humble. As a team, we did pretty good. We fought hard.”

Milliman, who averaged a 197 during the regular season, said head coach Dave Meyer and assistant coach Brian Stawar and Chuck Tague have been pretty helpful to the team all season long.

“They’re absolutely amazing,” the Alton senior said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better group of coaches.”

