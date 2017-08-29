Alton High Athletics HOF accepting applications

The Alton High School Athletics Hall of Fame is currently accepting applications for its 2017 induction class. The deadline for nominations are Sept. 5.

It will be the seventh class for the HOF, which began in 2011. There are currently 12 teams, 8 coaches, 40 individual athletes and 1 friend of athletics inducted. Visit altonathletics.org for a nomination form, or contact AHS assistant athletics director Eric Roberson at 474-6961 or eroberson@altonschools.org.

The qualifications for eligibility include being graduated from AHS for minimum of five years for a player. For coaches, they must have been at the school for a minimum of seven years and won at least one conference or regional title, or advanced to state. For friends of athletics to be eligible, they must have made a significant contribution to the program and athletics directors or administrators in this category must have worked at Alton High for a minimum of seven years.

All nominations submitted will stay on file for five years. Unsuccessful applications can be refiled after five years.

Committee members include: AHS AD Jeff Alderman, Roberson, administrator Mike Brey, teacher/coaches Scott Harper and Dan Carter, community members Oscar Wallace, Terry Mitchell and Stan McAfoos and media personnel Steve Porter and Bill Roseberry.

The 2016 Alton HOF class included: Robert “Bob” Astroth (football, boys basketball - Class of ‘46), Larry Jeffries (boys basketball - Class of ‘65), Lindsay Kennedy (Eversmeyer) (girls soccer, girls basketball - Class of ‘98), Kavon Lacey (football, boys basketball - Class of ‘07), Gerald “Scooter” Wilson (football, boys track and field - Class of ‘69), the 1969 state champion 880-meter relay team in boys track (James Scruggs, Gerald “Scooter” Wilson, Oscar Wallace and Gail Murphy) and the 2000-01 boys' basketball team, the only basketball team to advance to the elite eight in school history.

The 2017 induction class will be honored at halftime of the Redbird boys basketball game during the Alton Tip-off Classic on Nov. 22.